AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 68.09%.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
AmpliTech Group stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.43.
About AmpliTech Group
