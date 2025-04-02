AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 68.09%.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.