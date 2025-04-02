Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amplitude by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

