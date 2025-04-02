Analysts Set Expectations for HireQuest Q1 Earnings

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HireQuest in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

HQI stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 million, a PE ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HireQuest by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 16.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HireQuest by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

