Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target at $38.23

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.2 %

KDP opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.