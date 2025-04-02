Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.15 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.47). 144,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 157,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Angling Direct Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £28.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.86.

Insider Transactions at Angling Direct

In related news, insider Martyn Graham Page sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £152,000 ($197,376.96). Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with an established and growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk UK, the Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of approximately 50 UK retail stores, as well as through its leading digital platform (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and the MyAD Fishing Club app.

