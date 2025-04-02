Anpario plc (ANP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 146.2% increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anpario Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 385.18 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of £65.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.46. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 229.50 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.55 ($6.32).

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that Anpario will post 23.5757801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

