Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 475979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

