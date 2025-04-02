Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Aptiv worth $168,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after buying an additional 388,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $162,640,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Aptiv stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

