Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,000. FOX makes up about 2.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of FOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,471,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FOX by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

