Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 1,185,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,567,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.39.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

