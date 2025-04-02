Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

