Arogo Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:AOGO) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.50% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

