Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor Sells 2,000 Shares

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,022 shares in the company, valued at $804,710.68. This trade represents a 6.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 118,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 251.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AROW. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

