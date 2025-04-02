Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 8,617 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $58,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after buying an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,104,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $418.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.90 and its 200-day moving average is $441.45.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

