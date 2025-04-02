Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.33% of DigitalOcean worth $41,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $144,615.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,034.48. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

