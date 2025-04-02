Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $58.46 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Zscaler worth $58,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Price Performance
ZS opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.35.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
