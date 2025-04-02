Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $59.91 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 440,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 1.4 %

MasTec stock opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.