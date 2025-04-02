Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 385,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,778,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of TKO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679,695.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at $148,425,005.40. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TKO opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

