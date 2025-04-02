Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,174,121 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 1,128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,121 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Viking worth $56,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $245,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viking by 883.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after buying an additional 1,070,589 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Viking by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VIK. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.78. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

