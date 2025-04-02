Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 3,908 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.82% of Adtalem Global Education worth $61,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

