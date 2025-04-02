Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.52% of BWX Technologies worth $52,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.