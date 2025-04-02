Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Posts Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%.
Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 2.8 %
Artisanal Spirits stock opened at GBX 34.45 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.11. Artisanal Spirits has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20.
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.
Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.
