ASNS Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Litchfield Hills Research

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Actelis Networks in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actelis Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Actelis Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Actelis Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASNS opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.00. Actelis Networks has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks ( NASDAQ:ASNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Actelis Networks had a negative return on equity of 752.62% and a negative net margin of 56.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.