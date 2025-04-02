Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,680,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.25 and a twelve month high of $277.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

