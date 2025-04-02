Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 393.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 158.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $353.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

