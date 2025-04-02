Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $353.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.
