Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Downgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$69.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

