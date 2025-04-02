Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Downgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AEP opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$69.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17.
Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile
