Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $1,666,934.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total value of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.18.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

