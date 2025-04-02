AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 207,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,285,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,603 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

