Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Autodesk worth $1,391,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.