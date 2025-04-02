AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Trimmed by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,812.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,506.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,290.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,842.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. This trade represents a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

