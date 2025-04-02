Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 298447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

