Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

