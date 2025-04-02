Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
