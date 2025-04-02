Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.37), with a volume of 30846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.40 ($4.36).

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 383.21. The company has a market capitalization of £105.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

Avingtrans Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

