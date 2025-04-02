Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 755,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ayro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Ayro has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 104,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

