B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.36.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

ABNB opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

