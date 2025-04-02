B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $401,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,188,791.88. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $7,417,937. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 528.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

