B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4 %

PWR stock opened at $257.64 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

