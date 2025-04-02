B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,111,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.07.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

