B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.