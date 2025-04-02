B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 22,791 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNS opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

