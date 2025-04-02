B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cadiz

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadiz in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cadiz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.96. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 528.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

