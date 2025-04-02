B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for CNTA Q1 Earnings

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNTA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,747.66. This trade represents a 35.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,903.14. This represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

