BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BAB had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

BAB Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 8,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.01.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.