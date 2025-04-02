Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 289,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,880 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Baidu by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.