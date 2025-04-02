Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 227,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 237,183 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,319.05. The trade was a 7.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.