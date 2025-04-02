Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,420 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.2 %

OZK opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

