Barclays Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

