BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 85.43%. The business had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Increases Dividend

About BB Seguridade Participações

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

