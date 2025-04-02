Beigene (ONC) versus The Competition Financial Review

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) is one of 1,072 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Beigene to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beigene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $3.81 billion -$881.71 million -44.14 Beigene Competitors $9.93 billion $136.87 million -7.32

Beigene’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -25.94% -25.12% -14.95% Beigene Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Beigene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Beigene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Beigene has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene’s competitors have a beta of 3.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beigene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beigene Competitors 8375 22208 50352 1347 2.54

Beigene currently has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 228.30%. Given Beigene’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beigene has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Beigene competitors beat Beigene on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

