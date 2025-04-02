Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 174,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $16.90.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Benitec Biopharma
Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on BNTC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
