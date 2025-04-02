Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 174,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Benitec Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,312,185. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get Our Latest Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.